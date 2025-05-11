MLW News: Satoshi Kojima Comments On First Match With Alex Hammerstone, Azteca Lucha World Title Match

– Satoshi Kojima battled Alex Hammerstone at MLW Azteca Lucha, and Kojima took to social media to comment on the match. The two MLW stars had their first match at Saturday’s show, with Hammerstone getting the win.

Kojima posted to Twitter, writing:

“Hammerstone, my first fight, gave me a great experience. He had so many muscles, but still had great movements. It’s the object of dreams. The final move was also incredibly impressive. It was painful, but I can only experience this excitement in professional wrestling.”

– MLW posted the full video of the Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak match on the show: