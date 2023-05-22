wrestling / News
MLW News: Fusion Airing On YouTube, Battle RIOT V Available
– MLW recently announced the return of MLW Fusion to YouTube for their upcoming season of programming. The promotion stated:
MLW FUSION NEW SEASON STREAMING ON YOUTUBE STARTING MAY 25
MLW Fusion returns to YouTube for its new season!
Major League Wrestling announced today that MLW FUSION will return to YouTube for its new season, kicking off 8pm EST Thursday, May 25.
Fans can stream each and every week for free worldwide at https://www.youtube.com/@MLW.
“YouTube is a powerful platform that has introduce MLW, its extraordinary wrestlers and their rivalries to a global audience,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We listen to the fans. They wanted Fusion back on YouTube so it’s back, starting May 25th.”
In addition to streaming on YouTube, MLW FUSION will also broadcast on cable television’s beIN SPORTS, as well as the network’s FAST channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. beIN SPORTS XTRA is also available for free over the air in major markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, among others.
Cable TV viewers can visit https://getbein.com/us/ for a complete list of providers for beIN SPORTS.
For more information on beIN SPORTS XTRA: www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
– Additionally, MLW has made Battle RIOT V available on their official YouTube channel and you can find the broadcast below, described as:
40 wrestlers will riot as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.
The rules are simple. A new wrestler enters the RIOT every minute. Elimination can occur by pinfall, submission or by being thrown over the top rope. ANYTHING GOES!!
A guaranteed World Heavyweight Championship opportunity anytime, anywhere awaits the winner.
It’s the biggest annual match in MLW featuring legends, surprises and MORE!
Scheduled to compete: John Hennigan, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Alex Kane, Jacob Fatu, Raven, Lio Rush, Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA, Taya Valkyrie, Microman, Mance Warner, Willie Mack, 1 Called Manders, Matthew Justice, Mr. Thomas, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Lince Dorado, Tracy Williams, and more!
