MLW Teaming With Danny McBride’s Don Gato Tequila For November Live Event

MLW is joining forces with Danny McBride and Don Gato Tequila for a live event in November. The company announced on Monday that they are partnering with McBride’s tequila brand for Lucha de los Muertos on November 20th at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina.

The announcement notes that the event, officially titled MLW x Don Gato: Lucha de los Muertos, will air live on beIN SPORTS and MLW’s YouTube channel. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 AM ET atr Ticketmaster and MLWGo.com.

“Don Gato was reluctant to enter the ring after the injuries he sustained spear fishing in Cambodia this summer,” said Danny McBride. “But through my charm and constant nagging, I was able to get him on board. You’re welcome, Charleston. I am beyond psyched that he will bring his tequila and cool times to the MLW event here in the Holy City.”

“Thanks to Danny McBride for going the extra mile — turns out Don Gato Tequila is a hell of a negotiator.” said Court Bauer, Owner of Major League Wrestling.” MLW and Don Gato Tequila are the ultimate super team-up, and Charleston—with its deep roots in wrestling—is where our story in the South takes hold. We’re bringing a stacked card, a who’s who of wrestling, and the absolute best tequila in the game. And trust me—this is just the beginning for MLW in the Holy City.”

The following have been announced for the event:

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle

* Paul Walter Hauser

* Shotzi Blackheart

* Mistico

* Donovan Dijak

* Bishop Dyer

* Blue Panther

* Brock Anderson

* Cesar Duran

* Salina de la Renta

McBride appeared in an ad for his tequila at MLW: Blood & Thunder over the weekend.