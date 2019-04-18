MLW To Introduce National Openweight Championship

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that they are set to introduce a new National Openweight championship with a tournament that begins in Milwaukee this June. Here is a press release:

MLW launches National Openweight Championship; Milwaukee to host finals on June 1st

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling extends to new boundaries with the introduction of a new championship as the inaugural National Champion is crowned at MLW: Fury Road 2019 at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday night June 1st.

Tickets start at just $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Over the next several weeks, 4 wrestlers will vie for the new championship with the finals on Saturday June 1st at the Waukesha County Expo Center in the greater Milwaukee area.

MLW matchmakers will reveal the 4 grapplers in the championship tournament later this month.

“The new championship means bigger fights with greater regularity,” said MLWCEO and founder Court Bauer.

In the coming weeks on FUSION, some of the world’s most exceptional wrestlers from a variety of different backgrounds will converge to compete for the new championship.

The National Championship is an openweight division, where there is no weight limit and fighters with a dramatic difference in size can compete against each other.

With super heavyweights, middleweights and heavyweights all eligible to compete for the championship, the championship match-ups are endless.

The tournament will begin May with the finalists fighting it out on June 1st as the league crowns the first-ever National Champion.

Matches signed for June 1st:

National Championship Finals

Signed thus far for MLW FURY ROAD:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor • LA Park • Hart Foundation • Low Ki • Salina de la Renta • Hijo de LA Park • CONTRA Unit • Ace Romero • Mance Warner • Alex Hammerstone • MJF • Ricky Martinez • Gringo Loco and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

