MLW to Unveil Top 5 Middleweights on Next Week’s Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that next week’s Fusion will feature the debut of the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 5 Middleweight Rankings. You can see the full announcement here:

Top 5 Middleweights Revealed Wednesday on FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it will debut Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight rankings this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Since 1979 the leading publication in the sport, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, has been the standard bearer in ranking professional wrestling organizations around the world.

For decades promoters from around the world have used the rankings to identify contenders while pro wrestlers have used the prestigious PWI rankings as the definitive measuring stick.

Starting this week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated will rank the top 5 middleweight competitors in Major League Wrestling.

The league’s matchmakers will be closely tracking the rankings every week to glean further insight and consideration for title contenders.

Who will make the cut?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

• ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

• Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut!

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, CONTRA Unit, Myron Reed and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.