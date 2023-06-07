MLW Announces Trios Match For Fusion Taping Next Month

MLW has announced a new trios match for its Fusion taping that takes place next month. The company announced that Microman and Mane Event will take on the FBI and Jesus Rodriguez at the taping, which takes place on July 9th in Philadelphia.

The full announcement reads:

Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI July 8 in MLW

Get tickets at MLW2300.com

MLW today announced Microman & The Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez at the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Come one! Come all! Witness The “World’s Greatest Wonder” as three feet of fury thrills as Microman teams with the sizzling sensation known as the Mane Event!

For the first-time-ever “The Ring Leader” Midas Black and the flipping and ferocious Jay Lyon will team with Microman as the trio bring the big top to South Philadelphia.

Midas Black promises they’ll astonish and amaze… that is unless the FBI and Jesus Rodriguez put this newly formed trio in cement shoes.

The “Sicilian Shooter” Little Guido feels Microman (and Micromania) disrespects the sport and is getting undue recognition by the league, its fans and the media… and he intends to do something about it July 8.

This trios bout is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.