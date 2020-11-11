MLW News: Underground Going on Hiatus Next Week, MLW Working With IWA Puerto Rico, Interest in New Tag Team

– MLW Underground will be going on a hiatus after this weekend’s episode. PWInsider reports that the company will be focusing on The Restart that kicks off next week and thus this week’s Underground will be the last for at least a few weeks. There are plans for the show to continue in some form on BeIN Sport.

– The site notes that MLW is working with IWA Puerto Rico to have Richard Holliday defend the Caribbean Championship in Puerto Rico sometime in the future.

– Finally, there is said to be interest from the company in Chris and Patrick Voros, identical twins who are a tag team working out of Canada. There’s also been discussion of Jon’tae Keith and Rikishi’s youngest son Sefa Fatu potentially coming in to work for the company.