MLW Underground Not Returning To Reelz For Second Season

MLW’s time on Reelz is over with, as confirmed by the cable network. MLW Underground began airing on Reelz back in February, ending after a 13-week run. The network had been in talks with MLW about additional seasons of the show, but Reelz confirmed to PWInsider on Thursday that the show will not be continuing with them.

The statement reads:

“We evaluated wrestling on REELZ and decided that it was not a great fit with the current programming direction of the network and MLW agreed so there are no further conversations taking place.”

Shortly after MLW Underground began airing, Reelz signed a deal to have its content aired on Peacock. Due to WWE’s exclusivity deal, MLW was not able to air on the service.

Reelz has aired several wrestling documentaries, and there’s no word on whether those will continue.