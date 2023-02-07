Tonight’s MLW Underground Debut Episode on REELZ Lineup

– As previously noted, MLW Underground premieres tonight on REELZ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show (via PWInsider):

* Last Man Standing Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka

* Bomaye Fight Club leader Alex Kane has an open challenge

* Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Mance Warner will appear

* The attacks of the mysterious calling card escalate.