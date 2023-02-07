wrestling / News
Tonight’s MLW Underground Debut Episode on REELZ Lineup
February 7, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously noted, MLW Underground premieres tonight on REELZ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show (via PWInsider):
* Last Man Standing Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka
* Bomaye Fight Club leader Alex Kane has an open challenge
* Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Mance Warner will appear
* The attacks of the mysterious calling card escalate.
