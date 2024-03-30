MLW War Chamber 2024 Results: Team MLW vs. WTF, More

MLW War Chamber took place on Friday night, with Team MLW battling the WTF in the titular cage and more. You can see the full results for the PPV below, per PWInsider:

* MLW World Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai def. Unagi Sayaka

* AJ Francis def. Alex Kane. The Bomaye Fight Club saluted Francis after the match and they left together.

* AKIRA is attacked by the Calling as he enters the arena with barbed wire.

* MLW War Chamber II is announced to on TV and YouTube on April 20th.

* Brian Brock attacked Devin Diaz and demanded an opponent.

* Mads Krule Krügger def. Brian Brock. CONTRA carried Brock out after.

* Bad Dude Tito def. Richard Adonis

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Kosei Fujita

* Cesar Duran issues a challenge to Salina de la Renta, saying he’ll bring his best luchadores at Azteca Lucha and Salina should too. Whoever’s team gets the most wins get access to a key, which has the power of the biggest prize in lucha libre.

* MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico def. Ángel de Oro

* War Chamber: Satoshi Kojima, Shigeo Okumura & The Second Gear Crew def. Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, & Josh Bishop. CONTRA’s music played after the match and they surrounded the cage with Akiro Kwon joining Mads Krule Krugger. They beat down the babyfaces and hang a flag against the cage.