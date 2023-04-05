During last night’s episode of MLW Underground, the announcers revealed that the MLW War Chamber match will air on Reelz in two weeks. The match features Alex Hammerstone and the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders) vs. The Calling (Raven, AKIRA, Rickey Shane Page, and TBD). The match will air on Reelz on April 18. It’s unknown if it will be an episode of Underground or its own thing.