wrestling / News
MLW War Chamber Match Will Air On Reelz In Two Weeks
April 5, 2023 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of MLW Underground, the announcers revealed that the MLW War Chamber match will air on Reelz in two weeks. The match features Alex Hammerstone and the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and 1 Called Manders) vs. The Calling (Raven, AKIRA, Rickey Shane Page, and TBD). The match will air on Reelz on April 18. It’s unknown if it will be an episode of Underground or its own thing.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman On Fan Disappointment Over Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Loss, If WWE Missed an Opportunity
- Seth Rollins Seen Speaking to Production Workers During Commercial Break for WWE Raw
- Dana Brooke Responds to WWE Confiscating Sign From Fan Showing Her Support
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More