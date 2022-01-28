Mo of Men on a Mission Hospitalized With COVID-19

WrestlingNews.co reports that Bobby Horne, better known as Mo from Men on a Mission, was recently hospitalized in the ICU due to COVID-19. It’s believed that things began to go downhill around three weeks ago.

Horne was expected to have a liver transplant, but doctors have been worried about his body rejecting the new liver. COVID has also had an impact on his GI tract. He has had health issues before this, as well. In 2018, he had a kidney transplant and was told he would need to take anti-rejection medication for the rest of his life.

411 would like to wish the former WWF tag team champion good luck and a quick recovery.