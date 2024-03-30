– During a recent appearance on the Power Alphas podcast, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (aka Dean Muhtadi) revealed he had a severe case of COVID-19 several years ago, and it ultimately led to his WWE exit. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mojo Rawley on his severe bout with COVID-19: “I got it really bad, really bad. I almost died from it. I got hit and for some reason, it hit me worse than anybody else in the company. I couldn’t wear t-shirts. I couldn’t lay down. Anything was suffocating. There were days I couldn’t speak.”

On struggling to recover from the illness: “It was up, it was down, it was all over the place and I was really concerned that maybe we’d be building toward a pay-per-view match and one of these bouts would hit and I couldn’t function.”

On his WWE release being a mutual decision between both parties: “So, had a conversation with WWE and that was it. We went our own separate ways and I needed to figure out what to do next.”

Rawley was released by WWE in April 2021.