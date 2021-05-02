Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus

– During the latest episode of the Pro Wrestling 4-Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly spoke to fellow Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) about her WWE career. She also shared a story of a wrestler who once tried out to become an agent for the women’s wrestlers in WWE.

This wrestler, who Molly Holly noted is an “old-school wrestler” and she loves as a person, suggested she perform a spot where she puts her face in Trish Stratus’ cleavage and perform a “motorboat.” Below is an excerpt of Molly Holly’s story about the incident (via Fightful):

“Before Fit Finlay became our agent, they had tried out a few other agents, and I’m not going to name names, but there is an old school wrestler, who I love as a person, who got tried out as one of our agents and no lie is like ‘Why don’t we do this spot where you put your face in Trish’s boobs and [motorboat].’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you talking about? Are we rewinding time?’ It was awful. I actually told John Laurinaitis, who was Head of Talent Relations, ‘This guy is going to get in trouble for sexual harassment. He does not mean any harm, he’s just thinking like he’s never seen our show before and doesn’t know what we can do. That’s when Fit Finlay was brought in and it was awesome. Fit was like, ‘You can rip her head off and throw her over the top rope!’ He was excited about making it happen and it totally changed what we were allowed to do and how it worked.”

She opted not to say who this former wrestler in question was. Fit Finlay later became an agent and trainer for the women’s wrestlers in WWE. Molly Holly was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last month as part of the Class of 2021.