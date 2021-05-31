wrestling / News

Molly Holly Reportedly Backstage At Raw For Producer Tryout

May 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hall of fame Molly Holly

WWE reportedly has WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly backstage at Raw tonight in a tryout for a producer role. PWInsider reports that Holly, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 37, is backstage at tonight’s show for a tryout.

There are no further details on the tryout. Holly has made appearances on and off in one-offs for WWE since she left the company in 2005.

