Molly Holly Reportedly Backstage At Raw For Producer Tryout
May 31, 2021 | Posted by
WWE reportedly has WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly backstage at Raw tonight in a tryout for a producer role. PWInsider reports that Holly, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 37, is backstage at tonight’s show for a tryout.
There are no further details on the tryout. Holly has made appearances on and off in one-offs for WWE since she left the company in 2005.
