Momo Watanabe, Tam Nakano & More Miss STARDOM Show Due to Illness
January 8, 2023
An illness kept several members of the STARDOM roster off their show over the the weekend. STARDOM noted in a report on their official website that Momo Watanabe, Himeka, Nanae Takahashi, Haruka Umesaki, Starlight Kid, and Tam Nakano all had to miss their January 6th event in Korakuen Hall due to being unwell. Details on their illness(es) isn’t known, though Umesaki confirmed on Twitter that she tested negative for COVID-19.
Nakano was back for the company’s January 8th show in Nagoya. Himeka, Momo Watanabe, and Starlight Kid had to miss that show as well, and are off tomorrow’s event as well.
