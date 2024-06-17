Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Announced For WWE Raw

There are two Money in the Bank qualifying matches set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the first match, Jey Uso will face off against Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat match. The winner of this match will secure a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. On the women’s side, IYO SKY will be competing against Zelina Vega and Kiana James in another triple threat qualifying contest.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s event:

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. Kiana James

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

* Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

* Carlito vs. Dragon Lee.