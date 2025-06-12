– As previously reported, TNA Wrestling instituting a new rule last month via a memo from the talent relations department that slaps are no longer allowed unless approved by an agent. Also, it was stated that throat slashing was no longer allowed, and any wrestler who violates the rule will be subject to a $100 fine. Fightful Select has a new report with more details on the backstage changes.

According to the report, the slaps that occurred in the match between Arianna Grace and Tessa Blanchard are what led to the changes. During the match, Blanchard hit Grace with a slap, who then returned one back to her opponent.

Fightful notes that while at least one party involved would deny the story, it’s been relayed by multiple people within TNA Wrestling. Blanchard defeated the NXT talent during the Under Siege match.