– Fightful Select has an update on TNA creating more restrictions on its product. As previously reported, TNA is now banning use of blading during its matches following Steve Maclin and Eric Young’s Dog Collar match.

According to the new update, TNA’s talent relations department released a memo that states that slaps will no longer be allowed unless they are approved by an agent. Additionally, it was stated that throat slashing is no longer allowed. Any time it’s done, the wrestler performing the act will receive a $100 fine.

A meeting was reportedly on Saturday to discuss the changes and unhappiness over the memos being leaked. Fightful notes that there were other talent-related meetings this weekend as well.