– Fightful Select has a report on WWE altering several previous matchup plans were in place for WrestleMania 39 in late November and December last year for both the women’s and men’s title matchups. One of those plans reportedly involved a title match featuring Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

According to the report, the creative adjustments for Ronda Rousey led to WWE altering that matchup. In November, WWE was planning to have Charlotte Flair return to the Raw roster, and it looks like she would have faced Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. However, Rousey ended up taking January off. As a result, she lost the title to Charlotte when she made her surprise return to WWE on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

Now, Rousey is currently teaming up with Shayna Baszler. Rhea Ripley ended up becoming the one to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Asuka is challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful’s report noted that they have not seen any plans to indicate that a Ripley vs. Belair match was in the works at WrestleMania.

Fightful also reports that in November, WWE was planning to have Seth Rollins face either Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre in a World Title Match. Match rundowns reportedly listed two world title matches for the men’s division, and with Cody Rhodes listed as an option for both of them. One had “TBA/Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns” as a WWE Universal Title Match. Another one listed either Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are not involved with the world title scene at WrestleMania 39 at the moment. Currently, it appears that Rollins will be taking on Logan Paul. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that McIntyre might face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title. It also looks like WWE ultimately passed on the idea on having two men’s world title matchups.

The report on the men’s title matchups somewhat aligns with another report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio from earlier this month.

At the time, Meltzer reported WWE had a plan in place if they were to move forward with Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39. They would’ve had Reigns vs. The Rock headline one night of WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes then would’ve headlined another night. Meltzer stated that Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were both names being tossed around for the new world title matchup. This is likely how WWE would have proceeded if Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and The Rock was available for the Reigns matchup.

However, it ended up playing out with Rhodes winning the Rumble, and Reigns remaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion through the event. The Rock was not available for the show as he didn’t think he had enough time to train and get ready for the match. Rhodes is currently expected to face Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 will take place over two nights at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.