– As noted, WWE Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon was backstage at last night’s edition of Raw, and the story given backstage to everyone was that he was there visiting John Cena. It was also reported that he was sitting in the gorilla position all night, but he wasn’t creatively involved or directing the taping. Fightful Select also released a report with more details on McMahon’s return.

According to the report, those backstage said it was only a matter of time before they saw him again backstage. However, Fightful’s report noted that the talent who previously claimed that McMahon was back in the WWE Creative department “doubled down” on their beliefs after McMahon resurfaced last night. After that report surfaced, WWE sources denied the initial claim.

It was also reported that Vince McMahon “looked” different and was sporting a mustache while he was backstage. According to Fightful’s update, McMahon had dyed his hair, and he is said to have a small mustache. Multiple talents reportedly described McMahon’s mustache as looking similar to Gomez Addams from The Addams Family. His appearance was said to be a hot topic of discussion backstage. One person in WWE, who has reportedly known McMahon for 20 years, claimed that his new look was “more drastic and a shock than him getting his head shaved.” No real photos of McMahon’s new look have emerged.

With regards to McMahon sitting at the gorilla position during the show, he was said to have not been shy about saying hello and greeting talent. Also, the talent and staff members who spoke to Fightful said did not say that McMahon was providing anything in the way of instructions, feedback, or orders that they noticed. It’s said that many believed that McMahon was specifically there because Cena was booked to be on the show last night.

In contrast, when McMahon returned to power in WWE earlier this year, there was reportedly more panic backstage. Also, the reaction backstage when McMahon appeared on SmackDown after the Wall Street Journal story surfaced was disgust. Fightful indicated there wasn’t a great deal of panic from those they heard from at the show last night. One talent told Fightful, “The big tell will be if he’s at Smackdown.”

Talent and staff were said to have not been prepared or briefed about McMahon’s return before or after the show. Several WWE higher-ups were also not made aware he was in attendance last night. One higher-up informed Fightful that they wished they were clued in about McMahon’s visit due to the nature of the last nine months that have occurred in WWE.

Some talents also are said to have intentionally avoided interacting with McMahon at all last night, despite the belief that they expect to likely deal with him again in the near future. One WWE higher-up expressed the belief to Fightful that McMahon’s visit was an attempt by the executive to try testing the waters of showing his face at a WWE event again to see how staff members and wrestlers would react. Many are expecting to see him again following last night’s show.

McMahon did not appear on TV during last night’s broadcast. Last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw was held at the TD Garden in Boston. The show was broadcast live on USA Network.