UPDATE: In a later update, Fightful Select reports that the main event WWE Undisputed Universal Title match featuring Roman Reigns defending his title against Logan Paul is earmarked to get the most amount of time from the start of the segment to finish today. Meanwhile, Omos vs. Braun Strowman is set to be the shortest match tonight.

The report also notes that the Lashley vs. Lesnar, women’s tag team title, and men’s tag team title matchups are roughly scheduled for similar match times. It appears the Steel Cage Match, The O.C. vs. Judgment Day, and the Last Woman Standing Match are slated to have a little more time.

Additionally, Scarlett, Rhea Ripley, and Paul Heymn are listed backstage to appear on the show. Also, Bray Wyatt is expected to appear live in attendance.

ORIGINAL: Fightful Select has some more notes on today’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to the report, WWE has an “active plan” in place to have a UFC-style “locker room look-in” for Logan Paul and Jake Paul preparing in their locker room for today’s title matchup. Also, there will be footage looking into Roman Reigns’ locker room to prepare for the match as well.

As previously reported, MVP is not in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the event. According to Fightful, the spot with Braun Strowman and MVP was a way to to explain his onscreen absence for this weekend.

Fightful reports that the reason MVP did not go to Saudi Arabia is because he is a former Muslim who became an atheist. Saudi Arabia has criminal statutes against those who renounce Islam or change religions.

WWE Crown Jewel will be held later today at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.