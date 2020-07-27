wrestling / News
More Details On Impact Wrestling Almost Bringing Back Taylor Wilde
July 27, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Taylor Wilde said she was almost brought back to Impact Wrestling, noting that an appearance at a now-cancelled Lockdown event was a tryout for that. Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to it.
Fightful spoke with Wilde as well and she revealed that she kept in contact with several members of the Impact Knockouts roster. The plan to bring her back was a collaborative effort between her and the Knockouts. She added that she’s still open to competing there, as well as other independent promotions.
