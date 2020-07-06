Taylor Wilde Says Impact Lockdown Was a ‘Tryout Situation’ For a Potential Return

Taylor Wilde says that the Impact Lockdown event that was ultimately canceled was a a sort of “tryout situation” for a potential return. Wilde, a former TNA Knockouts champion, spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and addressed rumors that she had been set to appear at the TNA Throwback PPV that had been scheduled for WrestleMania weekend.

Wilde said that the only thing that she and Impact had agreed on was an appearance at Lockdown, which was set to take place in Windsor, Ontario. She had not been looking for US dates because of quarantine measures and visa issues.

“Truth be told, because I have quite a history with the people who work at IMPACT, formerly TNA, it was like a tryout situation for the both of us. I know I love wrestling and I’m excited to get back in the ring but it’s been a long time. So, to make sure it’s something I really wanted,” Wilde said, “and if I was really into it it would have gone from there. Then there’s the simple fact that I’m Canadian and these are American dates, so there’s a lot of paperwork that goes into that. So Windsor, it all seemed like a good fit.”

Impact announced in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns around the world that Lockdown, which was set to be held by Impact and Border City Wrestling, was being postponed indefinitely. It had been scheduled for March 28th.