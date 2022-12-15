More Details On Mandy Rose’s WWE Firing And What Led To NXT Women’s Title Change

As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. This led to her dropping the NXT Women’s title to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday’s episode. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter reported more details on what led up to the title change.

According to the report, Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. Michaels then decided that they had to take the belt off of Rose immediately. So even though the match was set for New Year’s Evil, it was rushed to last Tuesday instead. Once the title change happened, Rose was let go from the company.

It was noted that Rose went ‘further and further’ with her photo posting until WWE felt that she ‘crossed the line’ and they had no choice but to fire her.