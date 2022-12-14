Mandy Rose Has Been Released By WWE, Note On Possible Reason

Fightful reports that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE, less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship. According to the report, content that she posted on her FanTime page was possibly the reason why. WWE was said to be in a “difficult position” as they felt the material was “outside the parameters of her contract.”

As noted, Rose’s 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion ended last night, as Roxanne Perez won the title. It was said that this was an ‘abrupt’ decision. Rose will not be at tonight’s NXT tapings.

Rose signed with the company in 2015.