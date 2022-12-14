New Women’s Champion Crowned On WWE NXT

WWE has a new NXT Women’s Champion, with Roxanne Perez capturing the title on this week’s NXT. Perez defeated Mandy Rose in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the title after becoming the #1 contender by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Perez’s title shot was supposed to come at New Year’s Evil, but she challenged Rose for the match tonight after Rose attacked her to start the show.

Perez’s win is her first singles title in WWE; she was previously NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Cora Jade until they vacated the title when Jade turned on Perez. Rose’s title reign ends at 413 days, having won it from Raquel Gonzalez on at NXT Hallowen Havoc on October 26th, 2001. Her reign is the third-longest in NXT history, behind only Asuka (522 days) and Shayna Baszler (416 days).