More Details On Passing of Brodie Lee, How Long He Dealt With Condition

As we’ve previously reported, Brodie Lee passed away on Saturday at the age of 41, following what his wife said was a ‘non-COVID lung issue.’ Exact details of the issue were not revealed, but yesterday it was noted that there weren’t many people who knew about it, including those in AEW, but those who knew kept it quiet.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Brodie had the condition for two months prior to his death. He had been hospitalized since the end of October and the condition was discovered while he was taking time off from TV for a couple of weeks. Initially, he had been off TV to sell the injuries of his Dog Collar match with Cody Rhodes.

Some time after the match, Brodie attempted a workout on his Peloton bicycle and got “really tired” and couldn’t figure out why he was so fatigued and couldn’t finish. Around a couple of weeks later, his condition deteriorated and he was hospitalized. It was noted that his “essentially, his lungs stopped working.”

Fightful added that those in AEW who were told about Brodie’s condition in early November, were asked to keep it quiet and did so.