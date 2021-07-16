More Details On Rumored Return For This Year’s WWE Summerslam (SPOILERS)

It was reported yesterday that Bill Goldberg is set to return for this year’s Summerslam, where he will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE title. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Goldberg will actually make his return on Monday’s episode of RAW, where he will likely issue the challenge.

As for why it’s Goldberg and not Lesnar, the feeling is that Lesnar isn’t going to come back for multiple shows right now, so he’d have to lose. And there are people in the Roman Reigns camp who feel that a future Reigns vs. Lesnar program, with Paul Heyman in the middle, would be weakened by a Lesnar loss.