Spoiler On Plans For Big Return at WWE Summerslam

July 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new spoiler has been revealed regarding WWE plans for a big return at Summerslam next month. Fightful Select reports that WWE’s plan as of Thursday was to bring Bill Goldberg back on Monday to set up a match with Bobby Lashley at the August 21st PPV.

As has been reported, Goldberg is contractually committed to two matches a year through 2022. He competed in his first match at the Royal Rumble, where he faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

