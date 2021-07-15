wrestling / News
Spoiler On Plans For Big Return at WWE Summerslam
July 15, 2021 | Posted by
A new spoiler has been revealed regarding WWE plans for a big return at Summerslam next month. Fightful Select reports that WWE’s plan as of Thursday was to bring Bill Goldberg back on Monday to set up a match with Bobby Lashley at the August 21st PPV.
As has been reported, Goldberg is contractually committed to two matches a year through 2022. He competed in his first match at the Royal Rumble, where he faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Eric Bischoff’s Surprise WWE Debut On RAW In 2002, Backstage Reaction From Talent
- Beth Phoenix On Potentially Wrestling Another Match In WWE, Wanting To Pass Torch To Current Star
- Alex Riley Mocks Chris Jericho’s Claims He Auditioned For Riley’s GLOW Role
- Virgil Says He and Ted Turner Put Together the nWo, Thinks He Made Hulk Hogan’s Career