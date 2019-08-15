wrestling / News
More Details On The KENTA-Katsuyori Shibata Angle From NJPW G1 Climax 29 Finals
Earlier this week during the NJPW G1 Climax Finals, KENTA joined Bullet Club and cemented his heel turn by attacking his former friend Katsuyori Shibata. Even though Shibata got physical and took bumps, it was reported that there is no plan for him to actually wrestle as he still hasn’t been cleared following the head injury and subdural hematoma he suffered in 2017.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that almost no one knew the angle was going to happen outside of those involved in it. They were all told to stay away from Shibata’s head – Shibata would do his trademark spots and get attacked, but his head was off limits.
However, the talent backstage was told that a match with KENTA, or a match at all is not possible, as Shibata can’t be cleared for a match. The angle was a one-off to get KENTA over as a heel as strongly as possible. At this point in time, nothing has changed from the 2017 diagnosis that he can never wrestle again.
