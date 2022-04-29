More Details On The Wrestling Docuseries The Rock Is Producing

As previously reported, Jim Ross revealed that he’s working on a new series with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions that will focus on the territory days of wrestling. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the series will also be produced by Dark Side of the Ring‘s Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and will air on VICE.

The series will cover a different major territory every week, as well as other topics like women’s wrestling during that time period. It will be similar to Table For 3, with several guests discussing their time in that era.