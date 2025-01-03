More Details On WWE’s Plans Following The End of NXT Level Up

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is planning to replace NXT Level Up with a series called NXT Evolve, with Gabe Sapolsky heading the project. It was noted that the series wouldn’t air right away, instead it will debut in a few months. According to the WON, the series will involve those who are in developmental but aren’t used on TV regularly, similar to Level Up. The idea is that it will have matches, angles and promos, more like a TV show, than just matches. It will be taped for streaming.

PWInsider, however, has a somewhat conflicting report. It was noted that no one in the company confirmed that EVOLVE will be brought back under the WWE umbrella. It also noted that WWE isn’t planning to replace Level Up with EVOLVE, but with the A&E series WWE LFG, which is in production.

With the EVOLVE series, it’s believed there would be tapings at the Performance Center with WWE ID talents. Some of those talents believe the tapings will be in late January or early February. However, that is not confirmed. Sapolsky has been overseeing the WWE ID brand. A source noted that WWE ID talent were shown on NXT “for a reason”.

WWE bought EVOLVE back in 2020.