More Details On Plans for The Young Bucks When They Return to AEW

As previously reported, the Young Bucks are “taking time away from wrestling” but are expected to be heels whenever they return to AEW. It’s believed that Brandon Cutler will be a heel with them.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the team will be “playing into their negativity”, same as they did years ago with their “Killing the Business” and “Spot Monkey” merchandise. This is why they trademarked KTB Wresting and ‘Superdick Party’ earlier this week. Although KTB Wrestling is not an AEW-related trademark at this time.

The current plans is for their group with Cutler to include others. Colt Cabana’s name was pitched but that is not a definite plan at this point. They will take time away and come back as heels, with an angle that has “major impact.” There’s no word on when they will come back at this time.