Note On Creative Plans For The Young Bucks Following AEW Full Gear

A new report has details on AEW’s creative plans for the Young Bucks after their loss at AEW Full Gear. The team lost to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at last night’s show and in doing so, they lost an AEW World Tag Team Championship match. They threw a fit after the match on camera, and Brandon Cutler later said that the Bucks are “taking time away from wrestling.”

Fightful Select reports that the plan is to go full heel, something that’s been teased on AEW TV with their attitude change. The report notes that Cutler is tentatively set to continue with them and turn heel as well, as well as at least one other personality. Cutler’s tweet was intended to further the turn and he will be doing much of the speaking for the duo on TV and on social media from here.

According to those the site have spoken to, the different format of Being the Elite is also playing into the heel turn. The Bucks have a fine relationship with AEW and signed new long-term deals recently. As reported, there was a brief moment last week when they were mistakenly removed as EVPs on the AEW roster page but it was fixed quickly.