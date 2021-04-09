More Details On WWE’s Decision To No Longer Use French Announce Team

As we reported yesterday, Raymond Rougeau and Jean Brassard revealed on social media that they will no longer be providing French commentary for WWE PPVs and have been let go from the company. At the time, it was said this was due to restructuring at Peacock.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Peacock made the call to cancel all international commentary except for Spanish. Peacock is only available in the United States, but WWE Network still streams internationally. The idea is that WWE will continue to have French commentary, but only for France, and only with local commentators.

Rougeau and Brassard worked together for years, then stopped but reunited in 2017. They had worked every PPV since then, until the pandemic. They were absent for a few months, before Brassard (who lives in New York) was brought in for Summerslam. He did the shows himself from the office in Stanford. Rougeau lives in Rawdon, Quebec, so he hasn’t been used since the pandemic started.

With RDS cancelling its two-hour show that included ROH and local group IWS, the only French-language wrestling in Quebec is a one-hour edited version of RAW on TVA Sports. Sportsnet broadcasts Raw, Smackdown, NXT and Main Event in English.