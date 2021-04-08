wrestling / News

Various News: Jean Brassard and Raymond Rougeau No Longer Providing French Commentary For WWE, NXT Takeover Highlights, Clips From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– John Pollock translated a post from WWE French commentator Jean Brassard, who revealed that he and Raymond Rougeau are no longer announcing WWE PPVs. It was noted that this was “due to restructuring via the Peacock Network”.

– Here are highlights from night one of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver:

– And here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

