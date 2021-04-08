wrestling / News
Various News: Jean Brassard and Raymond Rougeau No Longer Providing French Commentary For WWE, NXT Takeover Highlights, Clips From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
April 8, 2021 | Posted by
– John Pollock translated a post from WWE French commentator Jean Brassard, who revealed that he and Raymond Rougeau are no longer announcing WWE PPVs. It was noted that this was “due to restructuring via the Peacock Network”.
Jean Brassard has announced that he and Raymond Rougeau are no longer providing French commentary for WWE broadcasts "due to restructuring via the Peacock Network". https://t.co/lLEC0rWpub
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 8, 2021
– Here are highlights from night one of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver:
– And here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Discuss Io Shirai’s Loss, WALTER’s Future & More in Post-Takeover Media Call
- Note On Audience Changes at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
- Ken Resnick & Bill Apter On Original Plans For Physical WWE Hall of Fame, Scott Hall Being Changed By WWE
- Tony Khan Explains Why He Allowed Chris Jericho to do the Broken Skull Sessions Interview