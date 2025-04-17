More On When Jeff Cobb Is Expected To Begin WWE Run (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

As previously reported, Jeff Cobb has left New Japan Pro Wrestling and is expected to be headed to WWE. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE wants Cobb to start “soon”, but the exact date is unknown. His final NJPW event is Saturday, freeing him up, possibly for night two of Wrestlemania or RAW the next night.

The only thing that the WON confirms is that Cobb will not be the mystery opponent for Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 41 this weekend.

It was noted that Cobb “didn’t have a lot of interest” in AEW, even though he had appeared for them in the past.