More Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced two more bouts for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Serena Deeb’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* Trent Beretta vs. Jay White

* Adam Cole vs. Preston “10” Vance