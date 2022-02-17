wrestling / News
More Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced two more bouts for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Serena Deeb’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge
* Trent Beretta vs. Jay White
* Adam Cole vs. Preston “10” Vance
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’