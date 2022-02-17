wrestling / News

More Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two more bouts for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Serena Deeb’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge
* Trent Beretta vs. Jay White
* Adam Cole vs. Preston “10” Vance

