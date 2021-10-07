More on AJ Lee Working With WOW, Why She Didn’t Go Elsewhere

As we reported yesterday, WOW – Women of Wrestling has announced that they will be relaunching on CBS affiliates in the fall of 2022. AJ Mendez, the former AJ Lee in WWE, will be working as an executive producer and color commentator.

PWInsider notes the reason she went to WOW instead of WWE or AEW was because of how much time it would take from her other projects. She hadn’t been making any kind of return to wrestling due to the things she’s working on in Hollywood. The reason she chose WOW specifically is simply that they made her an offer to be an executive. WOW won’t be as busy as a full time company like WWE or AEW. So she’ll be free to do other things and she’ll get an executive credit.

As for why she’s not going to be wrestling, it’s been noted in the past (particularly by her husband, CM Punk) that she has neck issues which means an in-ring return isn’t an option.