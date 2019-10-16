More on Eric Bischoff’s WWE Release: No No-Compete Clause, When He Was Informed

– More details are coming out about Eric Bischoff’s release from WWE. As reported earlier today, Bruce Prichard is taking over the role of Smackdown’s Executive Director and Bischoff is no longer with the company. The move seemingly came out of nowhere, but according to The Wrestling Observer to those in the company who were close to the situation it was “not a shock.”

Both the Observer and PWInsider independently report that Bischoff was informed of his release on Tuesday, with PWInsider reporting that it came after a creative meeting in Stamford for Smackdown.

As an executive and not an on-air talent, Bischoff is not believed to have the 90-day no-compete clause that talent generally has, which means that he could conceivably show up anywhere else either as an on-air role or otherwise.