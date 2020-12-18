More On Wrestlers Being Sent Back To Performance Center, Possible Reason Lars Sullivan Is Off TV

It was reported last week that Vince McMahon ‘threw a fit’ over the working ability of certain wrestlers and sent them back to the Performance Center for refinment. These included Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Dio Maddin and Omos. The wrestlers attend classes twice a week headed up by Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that part of this is because Vince McMahon wants more “monsters”. Historically, when business is bad, Vince blames the fact that there are smaller guys on top, and he currently doesn’t believe he has any big guys who can work at that level.

Lars Sullivan, however, is a big wrestler and has been removed from TV entirely after being in the middle of a push, including squashing Jeff Hardy. One of the big issues is that Sullivan is on Smackdown, where the top heel is someone they don’t want to beat. So they don’t think they can have two people on the same show that they don’t want to beat.