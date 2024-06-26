More Reactions To Passing of Sika Include Natalya, Rikishi, More

As previously reported, Sika of the Wild Samoans, who is also the father of Roman Reigns, passed away this week. More tributes to the WWE Hall of Famer are now online, including from Ric Flair, Rikishi, Natalya and more.

Rikishi wrote: “Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i

When I think of my Uncle Sika, the first word that comes to mind is MENTOR; he was my first trusted adviser, confidant, and someone who always spoke his mind!

As a professional, he showed me all of the ropes, (literally) and guided me on “roadlife,” and being one of the boys. But more importantly, as my Uncle, he taught me to slow down, take my time, and truly ENJOY life.

We both loved living in Pensacola and appreciated the slower pace of life. My Uncle had perfected his “Samoan Southern Drawl.”

My Uncle Sika’s roots began in Samoa, however, with his chosen profession and limitless talents, he touched the world! Yes, he was WILD and I could go on and on with stories, but for now, I simply want to express my deep gratitude for what I was able to experience with him. He will forever remain in my heart and mind.

While my heart breaks for my family, I’m reminded that God makes NO mistakes and I’m comforted that he’s now with my Mom and that makes me smile. Thank you, Uncle Seek, I love you, FLY HIGH.”

Uncle Sika was my Dad's closest brother, best friend, tag team partner, and soulmate. There was no bond like theirs. Uncle Sika loved the family and Samoan culture more than anything. This loss is agonizing for all of us, but especially for my Dad. Please keep him in your prayers pic.twitter.com/r0l0vLZH9A — Vale Anoa'i (@ValeAnoai) June 26, 2024