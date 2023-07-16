More ROH Spoilers From Last Night’s Taping In Calgary

Ring of Honor taped several matches in Calgary last night after the AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII tapings. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* The Righteous def. The Boys. Evil Uno came out after and Stu Grayson beat up one of the Boys. It appears this is leading to a match at Death Before Dishonor.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Nicole Matthews.

* Josh Woods def. James Stone in a Pure rules match.

* Athena def. Nikita in a Proving Ground match and kept attacking her after the match.

* The Kingdom beat The Workhorsemen, The Bollywood Boyz and Action Andretti & Darius Martin in a four-way.

