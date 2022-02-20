More Wrestlers React to The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction: Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, More

As we reported yesterday, The Undertaker is set to be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. It was previously noted that fellow Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kane, Triple H and more have commented to congratulate him. Now, more from the wrestling world including Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus and others have weighed in on the honor.

Congrats to The Godfather of pro wrestling, the Phenom, the Undertaker… for being inducted into the WWE HOF. Nobody deserves it more than you my friend. #itstrue @undertaker pic.twitter.com/OIboNS2go5 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 18, 2022

As a kid I was captivated by his awe-inspiring entrances and now he enters the #WWEHOF to be forever immortalized. A legend. An icon. There will NEVER be another so impactful. Thank you @undertaker. #ThankYouTaker https://t.co/TnMCJut7fu — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 18, 2022

Nobody better! Respect as always to The Phenom👊🏾 https://t.co/gk4eETGLMU — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 18, 2022

Welcome to the Hall of Fame legend@undertaker pic.twitter.com/59sahfFJ9H — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 19, 2022

Of all the amazing moments I’ve been lucky enough to experience, to this day, NOTHING takes my breath away like the toll of The Deadman’s bell. Congratulations @undertaker, sir.#WWEHOF @WWE — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 18, 2022

..the ultimate personification of longevity, relevance. The Undertaker defies time itself, refuses to lie down.. The Deadman, walking. #wwehof https://t.co/LkUpyRTxgI — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 18, 2022