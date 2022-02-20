wrestling / News

More Wrestlers React to The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction: Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, More

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Undertaker WrestleMania 33 Image Credit: WWE

As we reported yesterday, The Undertaker is set to be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. It was previously noted that fellow Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kane, Triple H and more have commented to congratulate him. Now, more from the wrestling world including Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus and others have weighed in on the honor.

Angle wrote: “Congrats to The Godfather of pro wrestling, the Phenom, the Undertaker… for being inducted into the WWE HOF. Nobody deserves it more than you my friend. #itstrue

Stratus added: “As a kid I was captivated by his awe-inspiring entrances and now he enters the #WWEHOF to be forever immortalized. A legend. An icon. There will NEVER be another so impactful. Thank you @undertaker. #ThankYouTaker

