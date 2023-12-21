Mosh Recalls How The Headbangers’ 2016 Return To WWE Happened

The Headbangers made a brief return to WWE back in 2016, and Mosh recently talked about how it came to be. Mosh and Thrasher appeared on WWE Smackdown for a short run and they spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.Co, during which Mosh talked about the return.

“Friday afternoon at four o’clock, I get a call from Howard Finkel,” Mosh recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “‘Chaz Warrington, Howard Finkle here with the WWE. You are needed at SmackDown on Tuesday night.’ Within an hour, we had plane tickets. We had everything we needed.”

He continued, “To go back was just, again, that’s probably in my top three moments of being able to go back or in my wrestling career because, you know, my son was able to watch me live on TV.”

The tag team have revealed that they are signed to WWE Legends deals and are able to appear for other companies as long as no merchandise is made.