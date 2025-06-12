Mr. Iguana Says He Was Told He’ll Go Straight To WWE Main Roster

Mr. Iguana says that he’s been told he won’t go into NXT and will instead go straight to the main roster. Iguana became a wrestling sensation to the WWE audience when he competed at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and was featured in a video package on this week’s Raw. Iguana also appeared at this week’s NXT in the audience, and he spoke with Línea Directa TV where he was asked what it would take to be in the same league as John Cena.

“I’m there effectively,” Iguana said (per Fightful). “Like literally, I was in the Performance Center yesterday and they told me, you’re not going through NXT — you’re heading straight to the main roster. I was literally taking pictures with Shawn Michaels and they told me they need you here because your shirt is the top seller in WWE, and you’re also the fastest-rising star when it comes to action figures and trading cards.”

He continued, “Being in WWE is the dream of every child and I will have all the time in the world for my city because thanks to them and thanks to being culichi, I would not be where I am today.”

There’s no word when Mr. Iguana may make a debut on the WWE main roster.