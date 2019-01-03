Quantcast

WWE News: Mr. T Pays Tribute to Gene Okerlund, WWE Now on Becky Lynch/John Cena, Article on Braun Strowman’s Charity Plunge

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gene Okerlund

– WWE Hall of Famer (celebrity wing) Mr. T posted to Twitter to pay tribute to the lated “Mean” Gene Okerlund. The actor, who headlined the first WrestleMania, posted the following:

– Here is the latest episode of WWE, which looks at Becky Lynch and John Cena’s segment on this week’s episode of Smackdown:

– WWE.com has an article on Braun Strowman doing a charity Polar Plunge to support the Boys & Girls Club:

