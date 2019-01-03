WWE News: Mr. T Pays Tribute to Gene Okerlund, WWE Now on Becky Lynch/John Cena, Article on Braun Strowman’s Charity Plunge

– WWE Hall of Famer (celebrity wing) Mr. T posted to Twitter to pay tribute to the lated “Mean” Gene Okerlund. The actor, who headlined the first WrestleMania, posted the following:

I met Mean Gene in 1985 while promoting the first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden. He was Cool, and He made Wrestling Fun and Exciting. Nobody did it Better! He Will Be Missed. #MeanGene #RestInPeace — Mr. T (@MrT) January 3, 2019

– Here is the latest episode of WWE, which looks at Becky Lynch and John Cena’s segment on this week’s episode of Smackdown:

– WWE.com has an article on Braun Strowman doing a charity Polar Plunge to support the Boys & Girls Club: