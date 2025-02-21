Mr. Thomas On His Decision To Re-Sign With MLW, Says He’ll Take His Last Bump There

Mr. Thomas recently weighed in on his decision to re-sign with MLW and says he’ll be loyal to the company to the end. Thomas signed with the company for a multi-year deal, and he spoke with Fightful about his decision to re-up there and more. You can see highlights below:

On his decision to re-sign with MLW: “It was about that time. I’ve been around for awhile. My old deal was up. Business is booming right now. Everyone is getting locked in. It seems once the new EVOLVE thing popped up and TNA’s working agreement, there was interest elsewhere, but MLW is my home. I’ve been loyal. I’m going to be loyal to the day that I die. I’ll take my last bump in a MLW ring.”

On the MLW locker room: “Very tight knit and friendly. I’ve been in locker rooms in the past where it’s been cliquish and there’s beef and drama. It doesn’t seem to be that way. I don’t know if that’s just how wrestling is now because I can’t speak for too many other locker rooms, but everyone wants everyone to do exceptionally well. Everyone wants everyone to make more money and move on to other places if that’s what you choose to do. If you stay, let’s have a good match. No drama. Shockingly, no drama.”