Mr. Thomas Reflects On Working With Alex Kane in MLW

Mr. Thomas has had a heavy association with Alex Kane in MLW, and he recently weighed in on their work together. The MLW star spoke with Fightful’s In The Weeds podcast about his work with Kane in the Bomaye Fight Club and talked about Kane’s run as MLW World Champion.

“It’s electric,” Thomas said. “I was there pretty much since day one with him. We were lucky that we did a ton of TV tapings back to back to back in Philadelphia. In anyone else’s world it would seem like, ‘They’re not spending money. They’re in the same place.’ What happened in that room in the 2300 Arena in the course of a year to 15 months is he went from being a literal nobody, I’m not taking shots at him, he was an unsigned talent that came in and started literally at the bottom. I showed up, day one, he was the MLW Openweight Champion, and rode that wave and brought that Arena behind him. It led to a World Title run, which is crazy. A black world champion, in this climate.”

Thomas signed a new multi-year deal with MLW recently.